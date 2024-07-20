Emeralds' Bats Quiet in Series Opener Against Tri-City

July 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Pasco, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 12-1. It was a tough night for Eugene as they returned to action for the first time in 5 days after the all-star break. Eugene now moves to 10-12 in the 2nd half and 6 games behind the Vancouver Canadians for a playoff spot.

Eugene actually struck first tonight with a run in the top of the 2nd inning. Rodolfo Nolasco led off the inning with a standup double. The next couple of batters were retired before Tanner O'Tremba was able to draw a walk to put a pair of runners on. The next batter, Alex Suarez, ended up getting hit by a pitch on the hand to load up the bases and flip the lineup to the top for Jonah Cox. Cox had a great at-bat and was able to draw a walk to bring home a run. Eugene couldn't get anything else going with the bases loaded and it proved to be the lone run of the night for Eugene.

It didn't take long for the Dust Devils to answer back. The 2nd batter of the inning, Cam Williams, hit a solo home run for his club leading 11th long shot of the year. Landon Wallace hit a double that plated a pair of runs to give Tri-City a 2-run advantage.

The 3rd and 4th inning were scoreless for both clubs as both starters really started to settle in. The game got away from Eugene however in the bottom of the 5th. The firs 6 Dust Devils all reached base to start the inning including a 3-run home run for Matt Coutney. Joe Whitman's day came to an end after Cam Williams hit a triple for the 4th run of the inning. Wilkelma Castillo came into the game in relief of Whitman and allowed just 1 hit before ending the inning. It was a tough break for Whitman, who had been phenomenal through his first 5 starts as an Emerald. He ended the night giving up 8 earned runs in his first loss of the season.

From there the Dust Devils added runs in the final 3 frames to give them the 12-1 win. Eugene's bats were quiet for the most part of the night. Rodolfo Nolasco led the way with a pair of doubles, but through the first 6 innings he was the only player with a hit. One positive for Eugene was they tallied 4 hits over the final 3 innings to build some momentum at the plate heading into the weekend. It didn't result in any runs but it was good to see a handful of players get on base to close out the game. Another bright note for Eugene was they didn't commit an error for their 2nd straight game.

Eugene will now look to take the final 2 games of the series to close out the road trip with a series victory. Manuel Mercedes will be on the mound for Eugene tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.