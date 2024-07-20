Hillsboro Tops AquaSox, 8-6

EVERETT, WA: A late-game comeback ultimately fell short as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Everett AquaSox 8-6 in front of 2,828 fans at Funko Field on Washington State University Alumni Night.

Following a five-run offensive outburst in the top of the first inning from Hillsboro, Everett scored their first run in the bottom half of the frame. After Michael Arroyo hit a leadoff single and Jared Sundstrom walked, Bill Knight knocked an RBI double to left field to score Arroyo, cutting into the Hops' lead.

The Hops hopped out to a further lead in the top of the third inning, adding their sixth run on a sequence of hits. AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks settled down across his next two innings of work, throwing a scoreless fourth and fifth inning to conclude his outing. Relieving Hawks was Chris Jefferson, who threw the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Caleb Cali hit a cougar crush to left center field, smashing a 380-foot home run to kickstart the Frogs' scoring for the inning. Continuing the power surge was Hunter Fitz-Gerald, who barreled a two-run home run to right center field, reducing the Hops' lead to three runs.

After Joseph Hernandez threw a scoreless top of the seventh inning, the Frogs immediately brought themselves into a position to strike as Axel Sanchez reached second base and Sundstrom walked. However, Hillsboro would get out of the jam, preserving their 7-4 lead.

Knight hit a home run to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning, cutting Hillsboro's advantage to 8-5. His home run was his single-season high ninth home run. After the long ball, Connor Charping, Fitz-Gerald and Andrew Miller drew a trio of walks, putting Sanchez in a position to do damage. Sanchez smacked a sacrifice fly to deep center field, but that would be all the AquaSox would scratch across as they entered the ninth inning trailing by a pair of runs.

The Frogs went down scoreless in the bottom of the ninth as Hillsboro secured their 8-6 victory, securing Game One of the three-game series.

