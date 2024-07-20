Wire-To-Wire Win for Hops in Series Opener

Everett, WA - The Hops and AquaSox returned to the diamond on Friday night after four days off for the All-Star break and started a three-game series at Funko Field. The Hops would lead for every inning of the game after a five-run first inning. Avery Short turned in another solid outing, Jack Hurley homered and Neyfy Castillo hit his second grand slam of the season in the 8-6 Hops' win.

Hillsboro was facing right-hander Ryan Hawks for the fourth time this season and they used the familiarity to their advantage. The Hops jumped all over Hawks in the first inning, tagging him for five hits on five runs and two home runs. Jack Hurley got the party started by sending the fourth pitch of the game over the right field fence for his team-leading ninth home run of the season to give Hillsboro an early 1-0 lead. Then, three consecutive infield singles loaded the bases for the Hops and sent Neyfy Castillo to the dish. Castillo, who has the Hops only grand slam of the season (also at EVE) created some Déjà vu for the Sox. Castillo blew the game open by hitting his second opposite field grand slam of the season and gave the Hops a 5-0 lead in the first. Hawks got Junior Franco to ground out and end the inning, 26 pitches later.

Everett chipped away at the lead in the first inning on a Bill Knight RBI double, but that's all they could get off Short in the frame.

Both teams would be kept off the board in the second by grounding into inning-ending double plays. They Hops threatened with two runners on, but Gino Groover grounded into the DP. Everett also had two runners aboard when Michael Arroyo grounded into the DP. The score remained 5-1 entering the third.

Hawks was back on the mound in the third inning and recorded two quick outs. He then surrendered three straight singles to the bottom of the order, capped off by a Franco RBI single. Through three innings, the Hillsboro offense had nine hits and six runs and led the game 6-1.

Short sent down the AquaSox lineup in order in both the third and fourth innings, marking a string of seven straight outs recorded.

Hillsboro added an insurance run to their total in the sixth inning after back-to-back hits by Franco and Sim with Peña bringing home Franco on an RBI fielder's choice. It was 7-1 entering the bottom half of the inning where Everett made it a game. Caleb Cali led off the frame with his seventh solo home run in High-A, chasing Avery Short from the game. Short pitched 5.1 innings and struck out five. Alex Baker entered the game and hit the first batter he faced. Then, Hunter Fitz-Gerald took him deep for their second home run of the inning. The three-run inning cut the Hops' lead in half, bringing the score to 7-4.

Peña picked up his second RBI of the night in the eighth to extend the Hillsboro lead, but once again Everett immediately threatened. Bill Knight hit the third home run of the game for the Sox, a solo shot that led off the eighth. The Hops then walked the bases loaded and sent the go-ahead run to the plate. Zane Russell came in and got the job done, allowing just a sacrifice fly before striking out the top two hitters in the order to end the threat.

Alfred Morillo was no match for Everett in the ninth as he dominated the heart of their lineup by striking out the side. Russell and Morillo combined to strikeout the final five batters of the game while preserving the Hops' 8-6 win.

Neyfy Castillo and Christian Cerda each had three-hit games as the Hops scored eight runs on 14 base hits in the game.

Game two of the three-game series will be tonight at Funko Field. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620.

