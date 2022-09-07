Emeralds' Bats Go off in the Second Inning for Game One Win of Series

September 7, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







A six-run second inning would get the bats started for the Emeralds against the Vancouver Canadians 8-5.

In the second inning, the five runs were driven in by a two-RBI single by CF Grant McCray to cash in 1B Luis Toribio and 2B Hayden Cantrelle, a wild pitch allows McCray to score, an RBI single by DH Hunter Bishop to score RF Luis Matos and LF Jared Dupere would hit his first career High-A home run on a two-run home run to make it a 6-0 lead.

The Canadians wouldn't stay quiet for long in the second inning as 2B Miguel Hiraldo drove in RF Gabby Martinez on an RBI sacrifice fly and an RBI single by SS Michael Turconi to score C Andres Sosa to cut it down to a 6-2 lead.

An inning later, the Canadians drove in three more runs on an RBI single by 1B Rainer Nunez to score CF Dasan Brown, an RBI groundout by Sosa to drive in DH Damiano Palmegiani and an RBI sacrifice fly by LF PK Morris to drive in Nunez 6-5.

To add on to the hot night Bishop was having, he added another RBI single to the board to drive in McCray 7-5.

The last run of the night came on an RBI double by Dupere to cash in Bishop 8-5.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow as they will have LHP Nick Swiney on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.