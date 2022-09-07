Killam Shuts Down, Tri-City Shuts Out Spokane

Powered by six great innings from starter Brent Killam and two big hits from their offense, the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-35 2H, 55-69) shut out the Spokane Indians (28-33 2H, 62-63) by a 5-0 score Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

The Dust Devils got on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning. RF D'Shawn Knowles led off with an opposite field single to right field and 2B Kyle Kasser walked behind him, putting the first two runners on. Both came home to score on a two-out double to the left center field wall by LF Joe Stewart, giving Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

Killam (2-4) made the lead stand up, striking out the side in the 2nd inning on the way to seven strikeouts on the night. He got some help from his defense as well, who executed when tested on a double steal attempt in the 1st inning to deny the Indians an early run.

The Dust Devils' second big hit came in the bottom of the 4th inning. RF Casey Dana started the frame with a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position with no one out. 3B Christian Sepulveda was hit by a pitch, putting two on in front of C Straton Podaras. Podaras sent an 0-1 pitch from Spokane starter Ryley Widell (1-4) over the left field fence for a 3-run home run, extending the lead to the 5-0 final score with his eighth longball of the year.

Killam handed the game to the bullpen in the 7th inning, and they took the shutout the rest of the way, as relievers Nathan Burns, Dylan Phillips, and Zac Kristofak each threw a scoreless inning to complete the team's second shutout of the Indians this season.

Offensively the big hits carried the day, but Osmy Gregorio had a great day as well. The Tri-City SS went 3 for 4 on the night.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, with Braden Olthoff (2-2, 2.09 ERA) starting for Tri-City and Anderson Amarista (1-1, 2.70 ERA) going for Spokane.

