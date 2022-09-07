AquaSox Walk It off on a Robert Perez Jr Home Run

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox started off their final homestand of the season with an unbelievable come from behind victory powered by a 2-out, three run walk-off home run by Everett first baseman Robert Perez Jr to defeat the Hillsboro Hops 5-4.

The AquaSox started off the game with two runs in the top of the first inning and handed the ball to emergency starter Luis Curvelo who pitched a masterful first two innings. Curvelo did not allow a hit through 2.0 innings pitched and Mike Mokma took over in the top of the third inning and pitched 2.0 innings of hitless ball as well while allowing just one run.

With a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the seventh, Fox Semones hit a towering fly ball over the left field wall to tie the game. The score remained tied until the ninth inning, when Hillsboro's Sheng-Ping Chen singled in a pair of runs, giving the Hops a 4-2 lead.

Just when it looked over for Everett, a dangerous pair of walks set up the Perez at bat, and for the few remaining diehards in the crowd, the clutch game-winning walk off home run by Perez was the sweet reward for the Frog faithful. Perez now has a 109 RBI's on the season. Matt Willrodt earned the victory.

Catch more of the thrilling end of season action at Funko Field all week long for the last five games of the season featuring Bark in the Park, post-game fireworks, and much more.

