Emeralds' Bats Go Nuclear in Victory Over Hops

June 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds offense came alive in a big way in a 10-2 victory over the Hillsboro Hops. The Ems had combined for 7 total runs over the previous 4 games against Hillsboro but they were able to match that total in the 4th inning alone. It was the 2nd straight victory for Eugene as they now have an opportunity to end the series with a split.

The Hops actually jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning tonight. Manuel Pena led off the inning with a single and after a walk and a hit-by-pitch the bases were loaded for Andrew Pintar. Pintar ripped a single to the outfield that plated Pena and gave the Hops the early lead. Seth Lonsway was able to work his way out of the jam and struck out the next 2 batters to limit the damage.

The 3rd inning was scoreless but the Emeralds were able to completely open the game up in the top of the 4th. Matt Higgins started off the inning with a double and Quinn McDaniel tied the game up with a ground-rule double. The next batter Andrew Kachel hit a single and Justin Wishkoski drew a walk to load up the bases with nobody out. Tanner O'Tremba stepped into the batter's box and he drew a 4 pitch walk that brought home the go-ahead run in the game.

The damage didn't stop there as Alexander Suarez, fresh off a Northwest League hitter of the week, ripped a shot to center that scored a pair of runs and Eugene had jumped out to a 4-1 lead. The next 2 batters were retired and it looked like the Emeralds were in danger of stranding a couple of runners when Onil Perez hit a double that scored a pair of runs and gave Eugene a 6-1 lead. The inning still wasn't over as Matt Higgins drew a walk and when Quinn McDaniel stepped into the batter's box Onil Perez was able to come home and score on a wild pitch to finish out the inning. It was a 7 run frame which tied the amount of runs the Emeralds had scored the previous 4 games. It was great to see the bats wake up in such a big way.

The next couple of innings were scoreless for the teams before the Emeralds added onto their total in the 7th inning. With 2 outs Tanner O'Tremba hit an RBI-Double that scored McDaniel on the play. Suarez followed it up with a double of his own for his 3rd RBI of the night and Turner hill hit an RBI-Single to score Suarez and give Eugene the 10-1 lead. The Hops added 1 more run in the bottom of the 8th inning but it wasn't enough as Eugene won by a final of 10-2.

Seth Lonsway was the starter tonight for Eugene and threw 4 innings and gave up 1 run while striking out 3. Julio Rodriguez pitched the 5th and the 6th inning and earned his 3rd victory of the season after throwing a pair of scoreless innings. Nick Morreale pitched the next two innings and gave up 1 run while striking out 2. Kyle Cody pitched the 9th inning and threw a clean inning and striking out 2 batters.

Tonight's victory was exactly what this Emeralds squad needed. After dropping the first 3 games in the series they have now rallied to win the previous 2 games and they'll have a chance to leave Hillsboro with a series split. Nick Sinacola is on the mound for the 2nd time this week with first pitch set for 1:05 P.M tomorrow afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.