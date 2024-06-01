Carrigg's Career Night Carries Indians in 13-4 Win

June 1, 2024

Cole Carrigg was furious with himself after grounding out with the tying run on base in Friday night's 4-3 loss to Everett. He atoned for it in a major way against the AquaSox tonight. Spokane's shortstop had four hits, four RBIs, and three stolen bases as the Indians thumped the AquaSox,13-4, in front of 5,555 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Family Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU. Spokane (27-19) remains 2.5 games up on Everett for the top spot in the Northwest League with 18 games remaining in the circuit's first half.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carrigg tied his career-highs with four hits, four RBI, and three stolen bases and raised his OPS by xx points with his breakout performance against the Sox. The former San Diego Aztec is now hitting .375 (15-for-40) with six extra-base hits and nine RBIs over his last nine games.

It looked like it would be a long night for Spokane starter Blake Adams (4-2) after he allowed four runs in the first three innings, but the right-hander settled down and delivered a solid seven-inning performance (7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). His 2.54 ERA currently ranks seventh in the NWL after his first eight starts of the season.

Jesus Burgarin homered and drove in three while Bryant Betancourt finished 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, and an RBI.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-6), Redband (4-3), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 2nd vs. Everett - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Everett LHP Brandyn Garcia (3-0, 3.00) vs Spokane RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 4.94)

Promotion - Youth Sports Day presented by nomnom & Family Guide: Calling all Youth Sports Athletes! Wear your team's jersey and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. The Spokane Indians will be wearing their special Expo '74 uniforms and fans are encouraged to bring a glove and stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

