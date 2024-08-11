Emeralds Bats Explode in Series Finale Victory
August 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 15-4. It was great to see the Emeralds offense have such a dominant outing in the series finale. They ended the series winning 2 of the 4 games and 5 of the 12 games on the road trip.
Instead of going with an inning by inning recap, I just wanted to highlight some of the standouts from tonight's blowout win. Scott Bandura led the way with 3 base hits, as well as 3 RBI's and 4 runs scored. He also swiped 2 bases in the early innings. Bandura was incredible tonight, and has been off to a red-hot start in his return to Eugene over the past 2 weeks.
Sabin Ceballos was also excellent in tonight's game, tallying 2 base hits and 3 RBI's while scoring a run. Ceballos now has 11 RBI's through his first 9 games in an Ems Uniform. Bryce Eldridge continued his excellent road trip with 2 hits, 3 walks and a pair of RBI's in tonight's game.
Onil Perez hit cleanup tonight and handled his business at the plate with 2 hits to go along with an RBI and a run scored. Charlie Szykowny and Quinn McDaniel both also tallied 2 base hits tonight. Jonah Cox and Thomas Gavello also each recorded a base hit. All 9 Emeralds batters ended the game with a hit.
Joe Whitman got the start tonight for Eugene and had a fantastic bounceback game. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up 1 run on 4 hits while also striking out 4 batters. Cody Tucker earned his 2nd victory of the season as he faced 7 batters and retired all 7 batters. Austin Strickland pitched the 8th inning and gave up a pair of home runs. Cam Cotter came into the game and closed things out in the 9th inning with a 1-2-3 frame.
Eugene now sits 8 games out of a playoff spot with 24 games left to go. They'll be back in action at PK Park this Tuesday night at 6:35 P.M taking on the Hillsboro Hops.
