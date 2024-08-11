Canadians Roughed up Sunday

VANCOUVER, BC - In a week full of one-sided games, the Canadians were on the wrong end of a 15-4 laugher at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds [SF] Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

Things went wrong from the first inning on. Starter Carson Pierce (L, 2-3) had to leave the game during the fourth at-bat with an apparent arm injury and a season-high six different relievers were torched for 13 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits with nine walks to help the Emeralds cause. Irv Carter was the only pitcher to both not allow a run of his own and set down the side in order; he struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Vancouver scored in two innings on the day. Jacob Sharp's RBI double in the fifth spoiled the shutout and homers from Peyton Williams and Brennan Orf in the eighth added three more to the tally, but that would be all the C's could muster.

Williams' also doubled in the first to give him a team-high six total bases this afternoon. He now has a hit in a 2024 team-high 12 consecutive games

Despite the loss, the Canadians wrap up their two-week homestand with a 7-5 record and a series win against Eugene. They travel to Spokane tomorrow to take on the first-place Indians in a crucial series that begins Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be live from Avista Stadium on Sportsnet 650.

