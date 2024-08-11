Sox Victorious in Extra-Innings Sunday

HILLSBORO, OR: In the second consecutive extra-innings game between Everett and Hillsboro, the Frogs emerged victorious Sunday afternoon in a 7-4 win at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The Frogs got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Connor Charping knocked a leadoff single, Axel Sanchez walked, and Gabriel Moncada smacked an RBI double to plate the game's first run. Moncada's double was his 12th. Adding the game's second run was Michael Arroyo, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Arroyo was a superstar during the entirety of the six-game series, concluding his week against the Hops with 10 hits, nine RBIs, three walks, and six runs scored while slashing .417 (10 for 24) at the plate.

Hillsboro knotted the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but Everett would reclaim a one-run lead in the top half of the fourth. Sanchez reached base for the second time by singling, and after advancing to second base on a Moncada groundout, he scampered over to third base on an error on a Hops pickoff attempt. Colin Davis ultimately brought home the tiebreaking run, hitting a sacrifice fly to center field.

Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks concluded his day after throwing four innings of two-run baseball. He allowed only a pair of hits and a pair of walks while striking out five Hops.

The Hops tied the game yet again in the bottom of the fifth inning, but just like earlier in the game, the AquaSox would take the lead back the very next inning. In the top of the sixth, Caleb Cali and Charping hit consecutive singles with no outs. Sanchez reached base on a fielder's choice that allowed Cali to cross home plate, breaking the tie and giving Everett a 4-3 advantage.

AquaSox relief pitching kept the one-run lead intact until the ninth inning. Jimmy Kingsbury, Gabriel Sosa, and Stefan Raeth each threw one shutout inning. Raeth recorded a pair of strikeouts, and Sosa allowed zero hits and zero walks.

Pesky at the plate as they have been all series, the Hops knotted the game again in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings for the second day in a row. This time, though, the AquaSox would pull ahead for good in the top of the tenth inning.

Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners' third-ranked prospect, smacked a double to break the tie, and Josh Hood singled to extend the lead to two runs. The double was Emerson's first extra-base hit at the High-A level. Adding the Frogs' third and final run of the inning was Cali, who tallied his third single of the afternoon to give Everett a 7-4 advantage.

Holding the Hops scoreless in the bottom of the 10th inning was Juan Burgos. The right-hander from Santiago, Dominican Republic, induced a popout and a pair of swinging strikeouts to close the door on Hillsboro and secure the Frogs' 7-4 victory.

