Emeralds Announce Release of Single Game Tickets

Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced that at 10 A.M today single game tickets will be on sale. The tickets are available online at EmeraldsBaseball.com or at the Emeralds box office. The Emeralds box office is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. The full promotional schedule will be released on Thursday morning at 10 A.M.

Here is a preview of 4 of our marquee nights:

Saturday (April 20th): Merry Pranksters

Saturday (May 25th): POW! Wrestling Night

Thursday (July 4th): Red + White + Boom

Saturday (July 27th): Back to Hogwarts

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

