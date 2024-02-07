13 Alumni Invited to Mariners Spring Training

February 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the club has invited 32 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training, including 13 Everett AquaSox alumni. Invitees include Cole Young, Harry Ford who are ranked among Baseball America's Top 100.

Pitchers (15):

- Cory Abbott, RHP

- Ty Buttrey, RHP

- Jhonathan Díaz, LHP

- Heath Hembree, RHP

- Jimmy Joyce, RHP (2022-2023)

- Joey Krehbiel, RHP

- Travis Kuhn, RHP (2019, 2021)

- Casey Lawrence, RHP

- Holden Laws, LHP

- Darren McCaughan, RHP

- Tyson Miller, RHP

- Marcelo Perez, RHP (2023)

- Sean Poppen, RHP

- Kirby Snead, LHP

- Reid VanScoter, LHP (2023)

Position Players (18):

- Jake Anchia, C (2018, 2021)

- Ryan Bliss, INF

- Michael Chavis, INF

- Harry Ford, C (2023)

- Isiah Gilliam, OF

- Tyler Locklear, INF (2023)

- Spencer Packard, OF (2022)

- Michael Papierski, C

- Kaden Polcovich, INF (2021)

- Rangel Ravelo, INF

- Leo Rivas, INF

- Brock Rodden, INF

- Alberto Rodriguez, OF (2022-2023)

- Matt Scheffler, C (2021)

- Nick Solak, INF

- Cole Tucker, INF

- Hogan Windish, INF (2023)

- Cole Young, INF(2023)

Of the 33 invitees, 20 spent time in the Mariners organization during the 2023 season.

The invitees include two top prospects ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects List: Cole Young (#44 ranked prospect) and Harry Ford (#51). It also includes 9 players ranked among Baseball America's Top 30 Mariners Prospects: Young (#1 ranked prospect), Ford (#2), Tyler Locklear (#6), Ryan Bliss (#17), Alberto Rodriguez (#20), Spencer Packard (#23), Brock Rodden (#26), Jimmy Joyce (#27) and Hogan Windish (#28)

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.