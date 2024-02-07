Emeralds Announce Release of Promotional Schedule
February 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced their promotional schedule for the 2024 season will be released at 10:00 am Thursday, February 8th with the complete schedule available at that time at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com. Ticket packages and single game tickets are also available on the Ems website.
Here's 6 of our marquee theme nights for the season:
Saturday (April 6th): 1st Exploding Whales Game
Saturday (May 25th): POW! Wrestling
Friday (June 28th): Yellowstone
Friday (July 26th): Bluey at the Ballpark
Saturday (July 27th): Back at Hogwarts
Saturday (August 17th): Star Wars
The Emeralds also have 9 different giveaways this season and more to be announced at a later date:
Friday (April 5th): Vintage T-Shirt presented by McKenzie-Willamette
Saturday (April 20th): Grateful Dead T-Shirt
Friday (April 26th): Growth Chart Poster
Friday (May 10th): Vintage Ems Hat
Friday (May 24th): Reversible Whales/Giants Bucket Hat
Friday (June 14th): The Nine Hat
Friday (July 5th): Exploding Whales Hawaiian Shirt
Friday (July 12th): Fan Choice Bobblehead
Sunday (September 1st): Monarcas Shirsey
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.
13 Alumni Invited to Mariners Spring Training - Everett AquaSox
Emeralds Announce Release of Single Game Tickets - Eugene Emeralds
