Emeralds Announce Double-Header on Saturday

August 17, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds have announced that they will be playing a double-header on Saturday (8/19) against the Vancouver Canadians with the first game starting at 5 P.M. The two games will both be 7 inning games, and there will be a 40-minute intermission in between the games. This double-header is due to Tuesday night's game getting postponed because of the air quality in Eugene. Tickets purchased to Saturday's game will give you admission for both games.

If you had tickets to Tuesday's game, you can redeem them for tickets for a different date. You can reach out to your ticket representative or call the front office at 541-342-5367 to switch out your tickets.

For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

