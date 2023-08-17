Winning Streak Ends with 8-6 Loss

EUGENE, OR - An early deficit proved too much for the Canadians to overcome Wednesday night in an 8-6 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] at PK Park in Eugene. The loss snapped a season-long six-game winning streak for the C's.

Eugene raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first four innings. They got to starter Adam Macko (L, 4-6) for four in the first - including a three-run homer from Luis Toribio - added another in the second and chased the lefty with two in the fourth then scored a third run of that inning off reliever Naswell Paulino.

Ems start Hayden Wynja (W, 3-1) baffled the C's for the first five innings, but the Canadians finally found the scoreboard in the sixth against reliever Eric Silva. Cade Doughty started the inning with a double, Josh Kasevich singled off the pitcher then an RBI base hit from Gabby Martinez plated Doughty. Kasevich scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 8-2.

After a run in the seventh thanks to a walk, two hit batters and a Kasevich sacrifice fly, Vancouver made it interesting in the ninth. Two walks set the table for Garrett Spain, who uncorked his ninth homer of the year to score three and bring the C's within a pair. Martinez walked in the next plate appearance to bring the tying run to the plate, but a deep fly out to left from Ryan McCarty ended the game with the Emeralds on top 8-6.

Hunter Gregory, Anders Tolhurst and Ian Churchill combined on three scoreless innings of relief to keep the game close and provide the offense a chance to rally.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Martinez's two knocks paced the offense while Spain's three RBI were tops in that category.

The series continues tomorrow night with Devereaux Harrison on the bump for the C's and Nick Sinacola taking the ball for the Ems. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium August 22-September 3 for a two week stretch of 12 games, the last homestand of the year. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

