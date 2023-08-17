AquaSox Fall Short in Pitcher's Duel

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 2-1 on Wednesday night in a game where all the runs in the game were scored in the first inning. Reid VanScoter had another fantastic outing but was outdueled by his Hillsboro counterpart, Spencer Giesting.

It was a barrage of singles for Hillsboro as they hopped on the Frogs in the first inning. The top three hitters in the lineup got hits to make it 1-0, and Christian Cerda hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The AquaSox would not take long to respond as Mariners #1 prospect Cole Young hit a leadoff home run over the center field wall to cut the lead in half at 2-1. After this, the run-scoring storm that both teams unleashed in the first inning came to a permanent intermission.

VanScoter, who came in with a 3.23 ERA on the season, looked like the ace he has been all season. He shut down the Hops in the second through fourth, amassing four strikeouts and maintaining the one-run deficit. Meanwhile, Hillsboro's Giesting was also dominant, firing three straight shutout innings of his own as the pitcher's duel intensified through four frames.

In the fifth, both offenses tried to break through, but both pitchers pitched out of trouble. VanScoter got out of a bases-loaded, two-out situation, and Giesting pitched through a runner at second and nobody out.

Giesting's Houdini act continued in the sixth, where, despite loading the bases on three walks with one out, he escaped without any damage, striking out the last two hitters in the inning.

VanScoter (9-5) left the game after the sixth inning. Despite getting the loss, his outing was still stellar as he allowed only two runs and struck out seven. Giesting's night also came to an end after six innings. He surrendered only one run and four hits, striking out three and putting himself in position for the victory.

Leon Hunter and his successor, Kyle Hill, were incredible out of the Everett bullpen, putting up three scoreless innings and striking out three. Unfortunately, the Hops' bullpen was just as good. Liam Norris collected six strikeouts in his two innings of work as he got the hold, and Carlos Meza struck out the side enroute to his first save of the season.

