El Paso Wins Over Reno, 8-6
September 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to come back and beat the Reno Aces 8-6 at Greater Nevada Field. It was the Chihuahuas' second win in the first five games of the series.
Chihuahuas second baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two-run single. Right fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-5 with an RBI single, moving his hitting streak to 16 games, which is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this year. Jurickson Profar went 2-for-3 with two walks in his first game after being assigned to El Paso by San Diego.
El Paso starter Nolan Watson tied his season high with six innings pitched and got his first Triple-A win. Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his first Triple-A save. The Chihuahuas are now 61-60 all-time vs. the Aces.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Aces 6 Final Score (09/02/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (25-31, 57-74), Reno (30-26, 74-57)
Next Game: Sunday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (4-8, 8.06) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
