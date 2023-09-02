Six-Run Seventh Haunts Aces in 8-6 Loss to Chihuahuas

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (30-26, 74-57) surrendered a six run seventh inning in an 8-6 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-31, 57-74) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Kyle Lewis drove in Reno's first two runs with RBI singles in the first and third. Lewis has knocked in an incredible 73 runs in 56 games for the Aces. The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year entered the game hitting .363 with a 1.099 OPS at Triple-A this season. Lewis, Jake McCarthy, Phillip Evans, and Tristin English each tallied multi-hit games out of the first four spots in the lineup.

Ryne Nelson was sturdy for 5 1/3 innings of two run ball with just one walk and four strikeouts. Nelson tamed a feisty Chihuahuas offense and lowered his ERA to 3.74 in four starts with the Aces this season. The right-hander has struck out 137 hitters in 30 career starts with Reno.

Sergio Alcántara wedged a two run single to left to expand the BLC Nine's lead to three in the sixth, scoring Diego Castillo and Blaze Alexander. Alcántara went 2-for-4 with three driven in. The Aces' bullpen couldn't hold down the Chihuahuas in the seventh, when they scored six runs and took control late.

The Aces and Chihuahuas conclude their six-game set Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. PT with a special postgame Labor Day fireworks show from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

- Sergio Alcántara: 2-for-4, 3 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5, 3B

- Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2B

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-5

- Ryne Nelson: 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

