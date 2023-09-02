Schein On: Rainiers R One Game Out of First

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (71-60, 34-22) are one game back of the Pacific Coast League's second half playoff spot with 19 games remaining, following their 5-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-80, 18-38) Saturday at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma is even in the standings with Las Vegas; first place Round Rock (35-21) were 7-1 losers at Oklahoma City on Saturday. The second half winner will meet first half champ OKC in the PCL Finals.

The Rainiers have surged into playoff contention by winning at home; Tacoma has now won 17 of 22 games at Cheney Stadium dating to July 26, and have won three straight, four of five and seven of nine at Cheney as a 12-game homestand concludes Sunday.

Tacoma third baseman Jake Scheiner stroked an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the fifth; his second straight night with three RBI, after a three-run homer (30) on Friday. Scheiner has driven in 12 runs over his last five games (8-for-16, 3 HR, 2 BB), and leads the PCL with 105 RBI. 105 matches Scheiner's career-high set last season at Double-A Arkansas, when he drove in 100 runs for the first time. It's also the ninth-highest RBI total in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), 105 being the most since Carmen Fanzone drove in 106 runs for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs. Dan Rohrmeier of the 1997 Rainiers holds the single-season franchise record, with 120 RBI.

In the third game of his MLB rehab assignment, Jarred Kelenic (foot) played seven innings in right field and batted four times (1-for-3, BB); his single in the third inning drove in a run. Kelenic is 2-for-8 with three walks (RBI, 2 R) since joining the Rainiers.

Ryan Bliss (double, two walks, two runs) reached base three times for a consecutive evening. Taylor Trammell launched his 22nd homer of the season (19 Triple-A, three MLB) around the right field foul pole to lead off the fourth.

For Sugar Land, Dixon Machado (6) and Shay Whitcomb (19) each hit solo homers. Machado added a second RBI in the sixth on a single, scoring Rylan Bannon (double). Machado, Whitcomb and Bannon each had two hits apiece for the visitors.

Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien retired all batters faced (3 K) for a four-out save (12), his second save in three days with three strikeouts, after fanning the side in order on Thursday. O'Brien has struck out 31 batters over his last 20.1 innings pitched.

This weeklong series and 12-game homestand will wrap with a 1:35 PT first pitch on Sunday. Tacoma is scheduled to start lefty Kyle Hart on the mound, against Sugar Land right-hander Misael Tamarez.

