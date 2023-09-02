Dugger Makes History as Express Fall to Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (35-21 | 79-51) fell by a final score of 7-1 in game five of the series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-27 | 79-50) on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger (7-9, 4.30) took the loss after tossing 6.0 innings that saw two runs on seven hits. The righty walked three and fanned seven. Dodgers reliever RHP Tyson Miller (1-0, 0.00) earned the win after throwing 2.0 innings with one hit and three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Dodgers had a two-out rally in the fourth inning. After back-to-back singles, C Tucker Barnhart doubled to give Oklahoma City a 1-0 advantage.

In the sixth inning, DH Jonny Deluca added to the Dodgers lead with a solo home run and Oklahoma City was in front by two.

With two outs in the seventh inning, two walks and a catcher's interference call had the bases loaded for LF David Dahl. Dahl drew a four-pitch walk to plate another run and make it 3-0.

Round Rock had the go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning after a single, a hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases. SS Jonathan Ornelas smacked a single down the third base line and the E-Train trailed 3-1.

In the home half of the eighth inning, 3B Miguel Vargas and 2B Jorbit Vivas each brought in a run with a single. An intentional walk to Deluca loaded the bases and two wild pitches from RHP Kyle Cody allowed two more runs to score as the lead was 7-1 headed into the final frame. Round Rock went down in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Robert Dugger broke the franchise's single-season strikeout record since becoming a Triple-A club in 2005. He broke the record against C Tucker Barnhart in the sixth inning. The righty finished the night with seven strikeouts and sits at 125 on the season which also leads the Pacific Coast League.

Round Rock has been held without a home run in three straight games for the first time since April 29-May 3.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will play in the series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Owen White (2-1, 4.50) will face Dodgers LHP Mike Montgomery (3-3, 5.68).

