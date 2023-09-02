Dodgers Topple Express, 7-1

September 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Jonny DeLuca homered and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs over their final three at-bats in a 7-1 win against the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (29-27/79-50) held the Express to a series-low one run in the game and took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI double by Tucker Barnhart. Jonny DeLuca hit a solo homer out to left field in the sixth inning - his sixth with OKC - for a 2-0 advantage. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the seventh inning and brought in a run on a two-out walk by David Dahl. The Express (35-21/79-51) broke through the shutout on a RBI single by Jonathan Ornelas in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City scored four runs in the eighth inning, including two on back-to-back RBI singles by Miguel Vargas and Jorbit Vivas and two additional runs scored on wild pitches for a 7-1 lead.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in their series against the Express and moved back into first place in the overall Pacific Coast League standings as they now own a half game lead ahead of Round Rock...The Dodgers have now won four of their last six games following a 4-15 stretch.

-Jonny DeLuca reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two walks. He has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-16 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and four RBI.

-In his first game with OKC since signing a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 30, Tucker Barnhart went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, two walks and a run scored.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored a run. He has hit safely in each of the first five games of the series, going 7-for-17.

-One day after his 15-game on-base streak came to an end, Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. Over his last 17 games, Vargas is 22-for-60 (.367) with nine RBI and 14 walks.

-Ryan Ward's season-best 10-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. During the streak, Ward went 13-for-42 (.310) with two doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored.

-The Dodgers held the Express to one run and through the first 11 games of OKC's current homestand, the Dodgers have allowed six runs over their four wins, but 54 runs in the seven losses (7.7 rpg).

What's Next: The Dodgers and Express close out their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During the game, guests will have the chance to build a LEGO® DREAMZzz™ character from the new series LEGO® DREAMZzz™. Following the game, an episode screening of LEGO® DREAMZzz™ will be shown on the videoboard while kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.