El Paso Walks-Off Isotopes for 3-2 Victory

June 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Chihuahuas' Kyle Martin's roped a one-out, walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to beat the Isotopes, 3-2, Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Offensively Albuquerque tallied six hits, one homer and one double.

Kyle Holder went 1-for-4 with a solo homer while Bret Boswell recorded two hits, including the double, and one RBI. The Isotopes went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

Zach Neal started for the Isotopes and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one homer and two walks while fanning two.

Zach Lee was charged with the loss after surrendering the winning run in the ninth.

The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Holder's second clout of the year, a solo shot. El Paso, however, tied it up in the home half behind a Martin dinger.

Albuquerque then retook the lead in the top of the fourth when Boswell banged an RBI double off the wall in left field. Once again, the Chihuahuas tied it up in the bottom part of the frame, this time on a Hinojosa RBI single.

No runs were scored between the fifth and eighth innings.

Topes Scope: - It is the first time the Isotopes have been walked-off in back-to-back road games since August 22-23, 2021, against Las Vegas.

-It is also Albuquerque's fourth walk-off loss this season. And the second time a player with the last name Martin has walked-off the Isotopes (Jason Martin, at Oklahoma City April 5).

-The Isotopes are now 5-5 in one-run ballgames on the road.

-Albuquerque has not won a game scoring three runs or fewer, 0-22.

-The Isotopes have been held to two or fewer runs in back-to-back games for the third time this year: May 17-18 at Sugar Land (two games) and April 19-21 at Round Rock (three games).

-Albuquerque is now eight games under .500 for the third time this year.

-With Holder's homer in the third, it extended the Isotopes streak of consecutive games with an extra-base hit to 14-a season-high.

-The Isotopes are now 2-9 in series openers and 1-5 on the road.

-Holder hit his first homer since April 9 at Oklahoma City, 91 at-bats between homers. It also ended an 0-for-15 slump.

-Boswell recorded his first RBI since June 3 at Sugar Land.

-Sean Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a walk in the first frame.

-Neal has surrendered at least one homer in nine of his 11 appearances this year. He also walked two for the second-straight start and third time this year-tying his season-high.

-Lee has surrendered runs in back-to-back outings for the first time this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas will play game two Saturday night at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is scheduled to send José Ureña to the mound while the Chihuahuas have not announced a starter yet.

