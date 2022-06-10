JJ Matijevic Hits Pair of Homers in Space Cowboys Victory

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - JJ Matijevic batted out of the leadoff spot for the first time this season and supplied power early and often as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys began a three-game home series vs. the Las Vegas Aviators.

Matijevic had a pair of solo homers in a 3-2 Space Cowboys win over Las Vegas on Friday night at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys left fielder hit his first home run on the first pitch thrown to the Space Cowboys in the first inning. He hit his second solo homer in the third, giving him 11 on the year, and finished the night 3-for-4 with a double to go with two home runs. Matijevic is second on the Space Cowboys and tied for eighth in the Pacific Coast League with his 11 homers.

Corey Julks directly followed Matjijevic with a solo shot in the third. It was the fifth time this season the Space Cowboys hit back-to-back homers. Julks leads the Space Cowboys and is tied for third in the PCL with 14 home runs. He's hit 13 home runs in his last 26 games.

Joe Record, Jon Olczak, Zac Rosscup and Ronel Blanco combined to toss 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Record received his first winning decision at the Triple A level, navigating 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Blanco struck out three through a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the year. The Space Cowboys matched their season high as a staff with 15 combined strikeouts.

Jake Meyers and Taylor Jones each continued their MLB Rehab Assignments, with Meyers starting in center field and Jones starting as the designated hitter.

The Space Cowboys and Aviators meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Brett Conine is scheduled to get the start for Sugar Land.

