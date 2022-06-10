OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - June 10, 2022

Game Summary: After the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings, the Salt Lake Bees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning on the way to a 5-3 victory Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 2-1, in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers (35-23) scored the tying run without a hit, using three walks, an error and a balk to aid the rally. Miguel Vargas drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game with one out, but neither of the next two hitters could bring across the winning run. The Bees (31-27) loaded the bases with none out in the 10th inning, and following two strikeouts, Kean Wong hit a three-run double to make it 5-2. Michael Busch collected a RBI single to start the 10th inning for OKC and Jason Martin drew a walk to put the tying runs on base with none out, but each of the next three batters were retired to end the game. Martin put the Dodgers ahead, 1-0, with a RBI single in the fourth inning. The OKC pitching staff had not allowed a hit through six innings before Salt Lake collected two hits in the seventh inning, including a go-ahead, two-run homer by Jose Rojas. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning and did not score.

Of Note: -Friday's loss snapped the Dodgers' four-game winning streak. It was the team's fourth winning streak of at least four games, but when trying to extend the streak to five straight wins, the Dodgers are now 1-3.

-OKC played extra innings for the second time in three games and fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games this season (all at home). Going back to 2018, the Dodgers have lost eight of the last nine games they've played in extra innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Starting pitcher Robbie Erlin threw five scoreless and hitless innings, retiring 15 of the 18 batters he faced. Erlin retired the first 10 Salt Lake hitters of the night before a walk in the fourth inning. He had retired 14 of 15 batters before back-to-back walks with two outs in the fifth inning, but he finished his outing with a strikeout of Torii Hunter Jr. Erlin tallied five strikeouts in the no decision.

-Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with a RBI and walk. He's hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-18 with five RBI.

-Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to six games after going 1-for-4. During the streak, Telis is 9-for-23.

-Two notable streaks ended Friday. Although Miguel Vargas picked up the game-tying RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, he finished 0-for-4, snapping a 10-game hitting streak. Drew Avans also went 0-for-4, ending his 14-game on-base streak.

-The Dodgers pitching staff allowed just four hits, holding Salt Lake 4-for-34, although the Bees went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They kept the Bees without a run or hit in eight of 10 innings Friday. OKC notched 15 strikeouts, setting a new season high.

-The OKC offense finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left a season-high 13 runners on base. Between the eighth and ninth innings, the Dodgers had a runner at third base with less than two outs four times, but only scored once. They left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, going 0-for-4 with a walk in five plate appearances with the bases full. Between those two innings, the Dodgers went 0-for-8 with runners on base and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to bounce back when they next face Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on an 89ers night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

