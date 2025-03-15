El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a three-goal deficit - including a late equalizer from the center circle by Mo Traore - to earn a 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after Amando Moreno had bagged a pair of goals for the hosts.
