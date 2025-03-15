El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a three-goal deficit - including a late equalizer from the center circle by Mo Traore - to earn a 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after Amando Moreno had bagged a pair of goals for the hosts.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.