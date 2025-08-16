Edmonton Caps An EPIC Drive with a Clutch TD Just Before the Half: CFL
Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
The thrilling 44-yard drive is completed in under one minute, finishing with Justin Rankin walking into the end zone.
