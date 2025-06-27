Sports stats

CFL Edmonton Elks

Edmonton at Winnipeg - Week 4

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Elks in Week 4 action of the 2025 CFL season.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central