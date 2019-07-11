Early Lead Doesn't Hold up in Springfield

July 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springfield, MO - An early three-run lead did not stand up for the Arkansas Travelers as the Springfield Cardinals came back for a 6-4 win on Thursday night. Springfield scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. Travs starter Darren McCaughan had one of his shortest outings of the season getting nicked for five runs over four innings and taking the loss. Johan Oviedo pitched five innings for the Cards and earned the win. He retired the final seven Travelers he faced.

Moments That Mattered

* Kyle Lewis blasted a 2-run homer to right-center field in the top of the third, putting the Travs up by three.

* Dylan Carlson put the Cards on top with a two out, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.

* Down just a run, Arkansas had runners at second and third with no one out in the seventh but failed to score.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Kyle Lewis: 3-4, 3 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* 3B Joe DeCarlo: 2-3, BB

News and Notes

* McCaughan had a streak of nine consecutive quality starts halted.

* Manager Cesar Nicolas was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning arguing a call at first base. The Travs thought they had turned an inning ending double play but the first baseman was ruled off the base allowing a Cardinal run to score.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Friday night with right-hander Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.82) taking the ball against righty Tommy Parsons (3-2, 4.25). First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.