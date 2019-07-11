Three Hooks Giveaways, Spazmatics Postgame Concert Highlight Upcoming Homestand

July 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for a seven-game homestand against a pair of inter-division opponents from Tuesday, July 16 through Monday, July 22.

The first-half Texas League North-champion Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, visit for a three-game series to kick off the homestand. On Thursday, July 18, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Hooks Bucket Cap, courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

A loaded four-game wraparound series with the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, begins Friday, July 19. That night is the Hooks Christmas in July celebration with an appearance by Santa, a snow hill and a Christmas Socks giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, presented by Ezekial Diamond Company.

Saturday, July 20 is sure to be raging as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Hooks Josh Reddick Wrestler Pillow, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics. After the game, high-energy 80s cover band The Spazmatics will take the stage in left field. All ticket fans are welcome to enjoy the show.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

- Half-Price Group Night

- Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

- MiLB Safe At Home Initiative: Joe Torre Autographed Baseball Auction and Topps Card Pack Giveaway

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, July 18 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field receive a Hooks Bucket Cap, courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

- Thirsty Thursday & College Night: $3 beer, discounted soda and $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, July 19 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- Christmas in July! The first 2,000 fans receive Hooks Christmas Socks, presented by Ezekiel Diamond Company. Fans can sled down a real snow hill in left field, meet Santa on the concourse and find Christmas-themed food items at concessions stands around the ballpark!

- Ezekial Diamond Necklace Giveaway: You or the woman in your life can go home with the ultimate "Christmas" gift! One lucky fan will win a diamond tennis necklace (retail value $5,995). Enter to win at the Ezekiel Diamond table on the concourse.

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

- Camp Out Night: Camp out under a near-full moon in the outfield at Whataburger Field. All ticketed fans are invited to stay the night after signing a waiver at the game. Bring a sleeping bag, relax and watch a movie on the big screen under the stars!

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturday, July 20 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Josh Reddick Wrestler Pillow, courtesy of Sunnyside Pediatrics.

- The Spazmatics Postgame Concert, presented by CPL Retail Energy. Stick around after the game to see the ultimate New Wave 80s cover band! All ticketed fans to the game can enjoy the concert in the outfield or from the Cheniere Champions Club, our third base sports bar.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9

Sunday, July 21 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 4:15 p.m. (gates open 3:15 p.m.)

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

- H-E-B Kids Day: Kids run the bases postgame.

- Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile: Half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member.

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Monday, July 22 vs. Springfield Cardinals: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

- Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.