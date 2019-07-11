Homestand Highlights: July 11 - July 14

July 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are back at Arvest Ballpark tonight - Thursday, July 11th - to begin a 4-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers). The short homestand features a Pennant Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, a Fireworks Friday, a Navy Replica Jersey Giveaway on Saturday, and a Kids Eat FREE Sunday.

Thursday, July 11 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- NATURALS FELT PENNANT GIVEAWAY ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

- FELT PENNANT GIVEAWAY - The first 800 fans in attendance will receive a Felt Pennant courtesy of Foghorn's.

- ]THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

Friday, July 12 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game

- ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The fourth of five (5) special games sponsored by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. during the year that'll bring together the Naturals with the ACNW patients and families.

- ACNW FAN WAVES - At the conclusion of the first inning of the game, the Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward the hospital. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and we'll all then 'wave' to the patients and families at ACNW.

- WHATABURGER GIRL SCOUT NIGHT - Girl Scout groups receive group tickets, can enjoy a post-game movie on the videoboard, and may campout on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark. Scout Nights are presented by Whataburger.

- TEAM ARKANSAS APPEARANCE AND AUTOGRAPH SIGNING - Members from TEAM ARKANSAS that will be playing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) including Anthlon Bell, Julysses Nobles and Darian Townes will be at the game on Friday night to sign autographs for fans. The signing will take place in the Community Room from 7:15-8:00 p.m.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KIX 104 and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, July 13 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- NATURALS NAVY THROWBACK JERSEY GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST

- NAVY THROWBACK JERSEY GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Naturals Navy Throwback jersey courtesy of Arvest. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans will receive half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC - The Naturals will host a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and it is presented by Mercy Kids. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and includes baseball instruction from Naturals' players and coaches as well as an autograph session from 3:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The first 400 participants of the clinic will receive a FREE 1B/3B Reserved Ticket to the game.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, July 14 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY FEATURING STRIKE & SINKER'S MASCOT PARTY PRESENTED BY ZEISS

- STRIKE & SINKER'S MASCOT PARTY - Mascot friends from throughout Northwest Arkansas will join Strike & Sinker of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark for a party. Sunday's event is presented by Zeiss.

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 25% OFF Kids Merchandise

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.