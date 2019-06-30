Early Lead Doesn't Hold up in 6-3 Loss to Montgomery

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell short in their series-opening game against Montgomery on Sunday, allowing the Biscuits to rally for a 6-3 win at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (43-38) were bitten by a pair of multi-run innings engineered by Montgomery (50-31), who improved to 2-4 against Jackson this season.

Facing left-hander Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.92 ERA), the Jackson offense put runs on the board early, with consecutive singles and a run-scoring groundout in the second inning by Mark Karaviotis breaking the game's scoreless tie. Two more runs came in the third inning, when Drew Ellis doubled home Jamie Westbrook and Daulton Varsho to make the lead 3-0. In four of their final six at-bats, however, the Jackson hitters were retired in order, as Fleming and fellow southpaw Dalton Moats (S, 3) allowed only three hits after the third inning. The Generals finished 1-for-7 with men in scoring position, as Jamie Westbrook and Ramon Hernandez collected the only multi-hit games for the home team. Two Jackson baserunners were picked off during the game.

Starting for the first time since June 11, right-hander Kevin McCanna (3-4, 2.88 ERA) skirted trouble early but could not stay afloat for long. He stranded a lead-off double in the first inning and a two-out walk in the second inning, and a pair of inning-opening hits in the third met the same fate. Things went sideways in the fourth, as a single, a one-out walk, and a stolen base put men on the corners. A throwing error by catcher Daulton Varsho allowed the first Montgomery run to score, and Miles Mastrobuoni followed with a two-run triple to tie the game. After a strikeout, a two-out RBI single by Taylor Walls chased McCanna in favor of Connor Grey.

Grey and Matt Brill would keep the Generals close by preventing any damage over the next three and one-third innings, but Montgomery added insurance late. In his second inning of work, Bryan Valdez allowed a pair of ninth-inning runs to the visitors as the Biscuits used four hits, two walks, and an infield error to pile on. Three of the four hits did not leave the infield. Montgomery finished the evening 4-for-19 with men in scoring position, leaving 10 men on base while stealing three bases against the Generals.

