Early Deficit Too Much as Ports Drop Series Finale

STOCKTON, Ca. - Joshwan Wright drove in the lone Stockton run as the Fresno Grizzlies clawed Pedro Santos for a three-run fourth inning and never looked back in the Grizzlies 7-1 win over the Ports' Sunday evening in downtown Stockton at Banner Island Ballpark.

Sunday's matchup marked the series and season finale between these two teams, with Fresno winning the season series 17-7.

The scoring started in the fourth as the Grizzlies(71-37) jumped on Pedro Santos allowing three straight hits to open the frame. Warming Bernabel led it off with a double to right field followed by a Mateo Gil single to center. Joe Aeilts then drove a fastball down the right-field line scoring Bernabel and make it a 1-0 Grizzlies lead. Gil ended up scoring on a wild pitch from Pedro Santos making it 2-0 Fresno during Christopher Navarro's at-bat, who ended up striking out before Ronaiker Palma extended the Grizzlies lead to 3-0 on double that drove in Joe Aeilts.

Mateo Gil doubled in Zac Veen in the fifth to extend the Grizzlies lead to 4-0 and eventually pushing out Pedro Santos.

The Ports (40-65) got on the board in the bottom half of the fifth on a Joshwan Wright ground out scoring Jorge Romero to cut it to a 5-1 ballgame. With Robert Puason at third and two outs, the Grizzlies Mike Ruff produced a fly ball to center off the bat of T.J. Schofield-Sam for a flyout and end the Ports threat.

The Grizzlies would add two more in the sixth on a two-run home run off the bat of Bladimir Restituyo and one more in the seventh and eventually winning 7-1.

Pedro Santos (3-6) took the loss giving Stockton 4.2 IP while allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four. Blair Calvo (4-1) picked up the win for the Grizzlies throwing two innings and giving up the one Stockton run on one hit.

The Ports will go back on the road starting Tuesday for a six-game series where they'll take on the San Jose Giants for the final time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Excite Ballpark.

