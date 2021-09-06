Nuts Walk-Off 66ers to Secure Series Split

Modesto, CA - After giving up the lead in the eighth, the Modesto Nuts walked off against the Inland Empire 66ers in a 6-5 win at John Thurman Field on Sunday night.

In the bottom of the ninth, Corey Rosier was on first with two outs after reaching on a fielder's choice against 66ers (53-52) reliever Garret Lawson (L, 2-4). Robert Perez Jr. hit a slow bouncing ball to third. Jose Guzman fielded the ball and made an off-balance throw to first. The throw was wide and bounced down the line allowing Rosier to score the winning run from first.

Rosier had three hits and two walks for the Nuts (59-58) who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Leon Hunter Jr. (W, 6-1) worked a quiet top of the ninth with one strikeout while facing the minimum.

The 66ers had tied the game in the eighth inning. Edgar Quero lifted a sacrifice fly against Luis Curvelo. Then with two outs and the tying run on, Curvelo induced a slow roller back to the mound off the bat of Jose Reyes. Curvelo overthrew the first baseman to allow the tying run to score. With the inning extended, Edwin Yon ripped a go-ahead two-run homer.

The Nuts bounced right back and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with two runs of their own. Eric Jones singled home a run as part of a two-hit day. Colin Davis lifted the game-tying sac fly.

Jimmy Kingsbury started the game for the Nuts and worked five shutout innings with six strikeouts and two walks while giving up just two hits.

After an off-day on Monday, the Modesto Nuts open a six-game set with the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

