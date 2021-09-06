Another Evening in Stockton, Another Grizzlies Victory against Ports

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (71-37) growled past the Stockton Ports (40-65) 7-1 Sunday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno finished 11-1 at Stockton while improving to 51-7 when allowing three runs or fewer on the year. The Grizzlies also became the third team in Minor League Baseball to reach 37 road wins and pushed their playoff berth magic number to one.

Fresno's lineup whacked 13 hits with six of them going for extra-bases. Five of the six extra-base hits went for doubles (ties season-high) while five separate starters recorded multi-hits. Bladimir Restituyo rocked three hits, including a two-run homer. It was his third longball of the 2021 campaign. Joe Aeilts reached base four times and scored twice. The left fielder spanked one double, notching the first RBI of the game. Mateo Gil also reached base four times, adding a double, RBI and run. Ronaiker Palma and Warming Bernabel combined for four hits (two doubles) and a pair of runs in the victory. Zac Veen had a single and walk while Cristopher Navarro roped a double for the Grizzlies.

The offensive explosion was countered by fantastic pitching. Mike Ruff started the affair with four sensational, scoreless frames. He allowed one hit and three walks while fanning a trio of Ports. Blair Calvo (4-1, win), Will Tribucher, Tanner Propst and Anderson Bido pooled together the final five innings. The quartet of arms permitted one run (unearned) on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Stockton scattered five singles in the loss. Jorge Romero waltzed home on a Joshwan Wright groundout. Starter Pedro Santos (3-6) suffered the decision after four-plus frames of work. He was tagged for four runs on eight hits and two walks. Ed Baram was the only reliever to not allow a hit for the Ports. The clubs will enjoy an off day tomorrow before the Grizzlies head to Modesto for a six-game series against the Nuts.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Joe Aeilts (2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- 2B Mateo Gil (2-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, HBP, CS)

- C Ronaiker Palma (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-5, 2B, R, CS)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Jorge Romero (1-3, R)

- C Jose Rivas (1-2)

- RHP Ed Baram (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, September 7 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Noah Gotsis (2-2, 3.38) vs. Modesto RHP Josias De Los Santos (4-7, 5.38), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno has won 21 of their last 27, 23 of their last 30 and 29 of their last 38 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff have tossed five shutouts and allowed three runs or fewer 25 times (23-2 record). Over nine away series this year, the Grizzlies have yet to lose one of them, picking up six wins and three ties. Fresno has also won or tied their last 11 series (home and away) with their most recent series loss coming versus Stockton from June 15th-20th (2-4). The Grizzlies swept the Ports in their first meeting at Stockton and took five of six in their final meeting this past week

