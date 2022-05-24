Early Deficit the Difference as Ports Drop Series Opener

FRESNO, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Ports left ten on base as Stockton fell 4-2 in the series finale at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday morning in downtown Fresno.

It was the Ports' tenth straight loss to the Grizzlies to start the season.

The Grizzlies (26-14) got on the board right away with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first three hitters - Adael Amador, Braiden Ward, and Warming Bernabel - all singled off Ports' starter James Gonzalez to start the game, loading the bases with nobody out.

Hunter Goodman then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Amador, and Ward scored on an errant throw to the infield by Junior Perez to make it 2-0. Bernabel, who advanced to third on the play, scored when Braxton Fulford lifted another sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-0 Fresno.

The Ports (15-25) got on the board in the top of the third. Pedro Pineda got the frame started with a double down the left field line, and scored when Max Muncy drove a double down the right field line to make it 3-1.

With Yehizon Sanchez on in relief of Gonzalez, Fresno tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Aiverson Rodriguez led off with a triple to center field that got by a diving Pineda, and scored on a single to right field by Ward to make it 4-1 Grizzlies.

The Ports got the run back in the top of the sixth to cut the Grizzly lead to two again. T.J.

Schofield-Sam led off with a walk, and after advancing to second base on a wild pitch, scored on a single by Robert Puason through the right side.

Although they got plenty of traffic, the Ports struggled with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, going just 2-for-13. Stockton also had runner on second and third with one out in the fourth, runners on first and third with one out in the sixth and a runner on third with one out in the eighth and failed to score in each instance.

Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss for Stockton, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits in four innings. Fresno starter Cullen Kafka (2-1) got the win with five innings of one-run ball while scattering six hits. The Ports were retired 1-2-3 in the ninth inning by Bryce Condreay, who picked up his fifth save of the season.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their series with game two on Wednesday night in Fresno, with first pitch at 6:50 pm at Chukchansi Park.

