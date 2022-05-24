Carrion Leads Quakes to Series Opening Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A trip back home on Tuesday meant a trip back to the win column for Rancho Cucamonga, as the Quakes opened their six-game series against Visalia with a 10-4 win at LoanMart Field.

After a tough trip to Fresno, Rancho opened their longest home stand of the year (12 games/13 days) with three runs in the first and never looked back in improving to 7-3 against Visalia this year.

Visalia got a run back in the second, but the Quakes answered in the third and built a 5-1 lead, thanks in part to an error and a Julio Carrion RBI single.

The teams traded runs in the mid-innings and then Rancho put the game away with four in the eighth, taking a commanding 10-2 lead. Carrion highlighted the inning with a two-run double off the wall with the bases loaded.

Rancho starter Jerming Rosario pitched well over four innings in a no-decision, allowing one run, while striking out a season-best seven hitters. Reliever Jhan Zambrano (1-0) notched the win with 2.1 innings of relief.

Visalia starter Diomede Sierra (0-1) struggled with his command and gave up a total of five runs over just 2.2 innings in the loss. As a staff, Visalia issued a total of 12 walks, fueling the Rancho offensive effort.

Rancho (22-18) keeps pace with Lake Elsinore with the win, still two games back. The Quakes will send Huei-Sheng Lin (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday, as he takes on Josh Swales (0-2) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is another Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as dogs are allowed with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass.

