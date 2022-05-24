Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

Today, is our last Making the Grade game with over 7,000 kids expected at the ballpark! Hope to see you this morning!

The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Cullen Kafka and Ports LHP James Gonzalez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the third series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in downtown Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to their May 1st 7-5 win, the Grizzlies improved to 9-0 (+48 run differential) against the Ports this year, 26-7 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In their most recent series at Stockton, the Grizzlies tallied 75 hits with 15 of them going as homers and outscored the Ports 50-16. Fresno has mashed 23 homers over their first nine affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 65 batters over the past five contests against the Ports.

JUAREZ WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Victor Juarez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22. Juarez's impressive start on Saturday, May 21 against Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Quakes.Juarez was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings, relishing his third win of the year. The righty issued a first inning walk and didnÊ¼t allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. The 18-year old from Mexico is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect for the Rockies. Juarez is now the third Grizzlies player and first pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

SHAKING UP THE QUAKES: The Fresno Grizzlies conquered the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 10-1 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 in day games and took five of six from the Quakes. Fresno's lineup supplied a season-high 18 hits with eight starters notching multi-hit contests. Adael Amador had a trio of hits, tying an individual game-high by a Grizzlies batter. Amador and Braxton Fulford matched individual season-highs with six at-bats while Fulford produced two RBI as well. Trevor Boone was the other multi-RBI recipient. He went deep in consecutive affairs and scored three times, an individual season-best. Finally, Braiden Ward swiped a game-high two bags, giving him 22 stolen bases (0 caught) on the year. The Grizzlies scoring commenced in the first after a Fulford double to left-center field. He would later race home on a double steal to make it 2-0 Grizzlies. In the second, Boone powered a solo shot to deep left field, his third bomb of 2022. Then, Fulford smacked a single, netting Amador. In the sixth, Yanquiel Fernandez extended the lead to 5-0 after a rocket double. The advantage would lengthen to 6-0 after a bases-loaded walk to Ward. After Rancho Cucamonga mustered a run in the eighth, the Fresno offense expanded the lead with four runs in the bottom half. A sacrifice fly and two base knocks by Boone and Amador closed out the offensive onslaught. Thanks to the run support, Grizzlies lefty Mason Green cruised to his third triumph of the season. Green twirled a career-high seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning four. Over the past two contests, Fresno starters permitted two hits and four walks while punching out 11 in 13 frames. Ever Moya and Luis Amoroso wrapped up the win with two solid innings of work. The Grizzlies turned three double plays for the second consecutive affair, the most by the club this season.

CULLEN KAFKA GETS THE NOD: Today, the Grizzlies give the ball to righty Cullen Kafka, who looks to keep Fresno in first place. The Walnut Creek, California native makes his seventh start of the season and his fourth start at home. Kafka enters his second professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. In 2021, he started his professional career with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games, all out of the bullpen. Kafka hurled five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while fanning five batters. He had a 0.60 WHIP and hitters batted .158 against the righty. Kafka was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Oregon, where he ended his Ducks career fifth all-time in starts (39) and seventh in strikeouts (195). Kafka finished his four-year career 13-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 50 appearances where opponents batted .288 in 204.2 innings pitched. Read more about Kafka on Page 2.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (5-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (4-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-3, 6.35) vs RHP Case Williams (2-1, 4.02)

MAY 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Luke Anderson (1-2, 4.71) vs RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 7.82)

MAY 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 7.01) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 6.10)

MAY 28, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Mitch Myers (1-2, 3.82) vs RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.80)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

