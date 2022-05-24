Trio Of 1st Inning Runs Sneaks Fresno Past Stockton 4-2 On Tuesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-14) defeated the Stockton Ports (15-25) 4-2 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Fresno improved to 10-0 against the Ports this year and 27-7 against Stockton over the past two seasons. Over the 10 games in 2022, the Grizzlies have outscored the Ports 81-31 (+50 run differential).

Fresno clawed ahead 3-0 in the first from two sacrifice flies and an error. Hunter Goodman and Braxton Fulford tallied the RBI while Adael Amador scored one of the three runs. In the third, Stockton's Max Muncy cut into the deficit with a double to right. The lead would swell to 4-1 Grizzlies in the fifth after a Braiden Ward RBI single. Aiverson Rodriguez netted the run after legging out a triple. Finally, Ports second baseman Robert Puason mustered a single in the sixth to make it 4-2.

The two-run advantage was enough for the Grizzlies bullpen to wrap up the win. Joel Condreay concluded the ninth with two strikeouts and an amazing catch by Juan Guerrero. The right fielder ranged back on the ball before flipping over the four-foot wall in the right field corner. Guerrero maintained control and possession of the ball for the out.

Thanks to the early run support, Fresno righty Cullen Kafka (2-1) earned the decision after five solid frames of work. Kafka allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. Bryce McGowan and Sergio Sanchez followed Kafka with three innings of relief, both picking up holds. The Grizzlies staff fanned 13 in the contest, giving them 78 over their last six affairs versus the Ports. Stockton southpaw James Gonzalez (0-1) suffered the defeat after four frames of action. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 13 K)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 2B Aiverson Rodriguez (1-3, 3B, R)

- SS Adael Amador (2-4, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 2B Robert Puason (2-4, 2B, RBI, SB)

- CF Pedro Pineda (2-5, 2B, R)

- SS Max Muncy (1-5, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday May 25 Stockton Ports (Home) Stockton RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-3, 6.35) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (2-1, 4.02) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Today was the third and final Making the Grade (Kids Day) game at Chukchansi Park. Over 7,000 kids attended the game, which also included a free lunch and assembly. Thank you to our sponsors, teachers and students for making these days possible.

