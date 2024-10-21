Eagles Trade Rights of Lavallee to Chicoutimi for 7th Round Pick

October 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, the Cape Breton Eagles announced they have traded the rights of 20-year-old forward Charles-Antoine Lavallée to the Chicoutimi Saugenéens in exchange for a 7th round draft pick in 2027.

Lavallée currently plays for the Amherst Ramblers in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League where he has scored 18 points in eleven games this season.

Lavallée played 39 regular season games and 14 playoff games with the Eagles last season where he scored a combined 30 points.

Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier said Lavallée was asked to rejoin the Eagles as the club's third 20-year-old until Brayden Schmitt's return, however Lavallée chose to be moved to Chicoutimi to fill the temporary 20-year-old spot on their team's roster which just became available after a recent injury sustained by one of their club's players. The expected timeline of that player's absence is said to be longer than that of Brayden Schmitt's, meaning Lavallée will have more of a permanent roster spot with the Saugenéen.

"In these situations, we just want what is best for the players involved," said Couturier. "Chuck will be able to have a more permanent spot in the league with Chicoutimi and we wish him nothing but the best."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.