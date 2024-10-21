Eagles Sign 20-Year-Old Dylan Andrews from West Kent Jr. A

October 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today, the Cape Breton Eagles announced the signing of 20-year-old centreman Dylan Andrews from the West Kent Steamers Junior A team.

Andrews (Halifax, NS), was drafted in the second round, 36th overall in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan where he played four seasons with the club, amounting 88 points in 206 games between 2020 and 2024.

This season, Andrews has scored seven goals and eight assists with West Kent in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League.

"We would like to welcome Dylan Andrews to our team, he is someone I know personally, having drafted him in Bathurst," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier.

"Obviously, we were looking for a temporary fit pending the return of Brayden Schmitt."

Earlier today, the Eagles traded 20-year-old forward Noah Reinhart to Val-d'Or in exchange for two draft picks. Andrews will now fill the third 20-year-old spot on the Eagles roster - previously filled by Reinhart, until defenceman Brayden Schmitt makes his return to the team following an injury sustained on Sept. 1.

"Dylan is well aware of the situation he is in but this will give him a chance to showcase himself. I know first hand what he can bring to our team, he is a really good hockey player so I think he will fit in our lineup well," Couturier said.

