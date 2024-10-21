Antonin Verreault Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

October 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







This week's Videotron Player of the Week is Antonin Verreault of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. In three games, all on the road, the 20-year-old winger from Laval, Quebec scored five times and added three assists as the Huskies went 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Monday afternoon in Val-d'Or, Verreault scored twice and added a pair of helpers, including an assist on the eventual game-winning goal, as the Huskies downed the Foreurs 6-3. The fifth-year veteran also ended the game with a +2 rating and was named the second star of the contest.

On Saturday afternoon in Shawinigan, Verreault went to work early. His sixth goal of the young season came just 38 seconds into the contest, setting the tone for a 4-1 triumph for the Huskies over the Cataractes.

On Sunday afternoon, Verreault put on a show against his former team in Gatineau. In what would prove to be a back-and-forth affair, the veteran forward scored twice and added an assist in Rouyn-Noranda's 6-5 win over the Olympiques. Verreault was named the game's first star.

After leading the QMJHL in scoring with 104 points last season, Verreault finds himself tied for third on the leaderboard to this point in the campaign with 19 points in 11 games. The second overall selection at the 2020 QMJHL Draft, Verreault now boasts 230 career regular season points in 204 games.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.