Eagles Trade 20-Year-Old Reinhart to Val-d'Or

October 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles announced today the club has traded 20-year-old forward Noah Reinhart to the Val-d'Or Foreurs in exchange for a third round draft pick in 2025 and a second round draft pick in 2027.

The Eagles first acquired Reinhart from Drummondville in September to fill the vacant 20-year-old roster slot in the absence of defensemen Brayden Schmitt who has been sidelined with an injury since September 1.

Since then, Reinhart tallied one goal and three assists in 11 games with the Eagles.

"We want to thank Noah for his time here, we knew and he knew the situation he was in when he arrived," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "With the latest update on Brayden Schmitt, we expect a return in the coming weeks. And with Val-'Or wanting to make the deal now, it was a now or never situation. We didn't want Noah to end up with no place to play so we decided to move right away and give him a chance to stay in the league. We wish him the best of luck with his new club moving forward."

