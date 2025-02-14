Eagles Host Phoenix for Saturday Night Showdown

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to push a winning streak to the three games tonight- it's Pride Night & Valentines at Centre 200 as the Sherbrooke Phoenix make their only visit of the season to the Nest.

The Eagles are coming off a victory Thursday night in Halifax that saw Jacob Newcombe & Lucas Romeo lead the way, with both scoring twice in the capital. There was offense coming from the blueline as well- Andrew Brown chipped in two assists, and by also recording an assist, Tomas Lavoie has twelve points in his last eight games.

Tonight's opponent is a Sherbrooke team looking to post a winning record on its Maritime road trip, The Phoenix started off on the right note on Wednesday in Bathurst before falling on Thursday in Charlottetown.

Sherbrooke coach Giles Bouchard has gotten the most of his squad this season- despite having a goal differential of just +3, the Phoenix are 11 games over .500. While also not among the league leaders, Sherbrooke has received quality goaltending from names that may ring familiar on to Eagle fans. Linards Feldbergs was in goal for Latvia's stunning upset over Canada at the World Juniors and has compiled a 908 save percentage in his first season in Sherbrooke. But on January 17th, it was Kyan Labbé who was in goal and was first star for Sherbrooke when he stopped 34 of 35 shots- before the Eagles emerged victorious in a shootout.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

SHERBROOKE CAPE BRETON

3rd Western Conference, 28-17-2-4 (Away: 13-12-1-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 25-17-4-3 (Home: 13-9-1-1)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

153GF/150GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 159GF/146GA

0-0-0-1 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Thursday, Sherbrooke 3 @ Charlottetown 4 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Cape Breton 5 @ Halifax 3

Hugo Primeau (46 points in 51 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (56 points in 49 games)

7th, 23.5% (Away: 13th, 17.5%) POWER PLAY T10th, 22.8% (Home: 10th, 24.4%)

4th, 80.8% (Away: 6th, 80,9%) PENALTY KILL 5th, 80.1% (Home: 11th, 79.8%)

Olivier Dubois, Zakary Gagnon, Étienne Giroux, Félix Ouellet, Robin Benoit iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

