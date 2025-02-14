Wildcats & Mooseheads Ready to Battle on Saturday Night

February 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Saturday nights don't get much better than this - the Wildcats and Mooseheads in primetime at the Avenir Centre. The standings never matter when these squads & fanbases get together - pride is on the line!

Moncton (39-9-2-0) are coming off a shootout win over Shawinigan and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Cats continue to hold on to 1st place in the QMJHL and hold the #2 ranking in the 60-team CHL. NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers continues to lead the team in many offensive categories with 30 goals and 38 assists - good for 68 points & 6th spot in the QMJHL.

The Mooseheads (17-27-6-1) are in 15th place overall and battling for a playoff spot. Newly-acquired Quinn Kennedy leads the way up front with 21 points in his 20 Halifax games since being traded from Rimouski.

Saturday is Acadian Night! We'll have with foot-stomping Acadian music supplied by Échevelé and an intermission Tintamarre - bring plastic trumpets, mini-cowbells, handclappers, inflatable thundersticks, megaphones or maracas to make some noise!

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a navy 'Property of Moncton Hockey' CCM T-shirt- get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a white game-worn #14 GILL.

Dyllan Gill will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.