Cats Set for Saturday's Game 5 at the Den

May 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The QMJHL Final is going to a 5th game! Saturday night in Moncton will be rocking as the Cats will play in front of a sold out WHITEOUT crowd! Fans are encouraged to wear white and bring their 'Get Wild' towels (or any white towel!) to the game.

After taking Games 1 & 2 on home ice, the Wildcats earned a split in Rimouski - they're up 3-1 in the Final.

Wednesday's Game 3 was the Vinny Collard-Mathis Rousseau show. Collard put up 4 goals to keep the Cats ahead of the Oceanic. Rousseau was stubborn in the crease, making 43 saves to hold off any Rimouski comeback. That win set up a chance to end the series Thursday night in enemy territory.

Rimouski sent a message early in Game 4 - three goals in the opening 7 minutes had the Cats on their heels. The final 40 minutes played out even but the Oceanic had done enough in the 1st period to earn their first win of the series.

The Wildcats' Caleb Desnoyers (9G, 21A) leads the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs in scoring with 30 points. Juraj Pekarcik (9G, 11A) & Etienne Morin (2G, 18A) sit tied for 4th place with 20 points each. Gabe Smith (4G, 15A) is right behind them in 5th spot with 19 points.

Julius Sumpf is 2nd in Playoff goal scoring with 10, 4 behind the leader - RImouski's Jacob Mathieu. The Cats & Oceanic hold the top 8 spots in the 2025 Playoff scoring race. There will be lots of firepower on the ice Saturday night.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

