Wildcats Go to Shootout, Beat Cataractes 5-4

February 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats got right back in the 'W' column with an entertaining 5-4 shootout win over Shawinigan Thursday night at Avenir Centre before 3,200 fans.

Cats goaltender Rudy Guimond made 34 saves to keep his unbeaten record intact at a perfect 8-0. The Cataractes led 2-0 after the first period but the Cats pulled ahead 3-2 on second period goals by Etienne Morin (11th), Julius Sumpf (20th) and Markus Vidicek (28th). Maxime Cote added his 14th of the season in the third.

In the shootout, Vidicek and Caleb Desnoyers scored giving the Cats their 39th win of the season after 50 games.

Moncton poured 48 shots at Shawinigan's Mathys Fernandez.

Wildcats not in uniform were #9 Gabe Smith, #16 Logan Crosby & #60 Mathis Rousseau.

Three Stars:

1 #26 JULIUS SUMPF

2 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK

3 Jordan Forget, SHA

The Q-leading Wildcats now prepare to host the Halifax Mooseheads Saturday night at 7pm, with a return matchup set for Scotiabank Centre Monday afternoon at 2pm.

Tune in to Marty Kingston with all the action on Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM and CHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.