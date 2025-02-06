Eagles Finish "Series" with Wildcats in Moncton Tonight

February 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to crack the code of the league leading Moncton Wildcats tonight in New Brunswick. It's the third meeting in eight days between the two teams, and the fourth & final time they'll face off in the regular season in Moncton. (The Wildcats will visit the Eagles twice more before year's end.)

After Moncton defeated the Eagles 6-3 in Sydney a week ago, Saturday night saw the Wildcats emerge with a 3-0 victory. Caleb Desnoyers was key in the victory with a two goal showing, while Rudy Guimond collected his first career shutout.by stopping 29 shots.

The Eagles also received strong goaltending from Alexis Cournoyer, who stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss. Cournoyer was building on a big month of January in which he was named the top goaltender in the league. (Eagles captain Jacob Newcombe, who recorded 19 points in 11 games, was the honourable mention for the league's top forward of the month.) Cournoyer may have some help between the pipes soon, as Nashville draft pick Jakub Milota, who was injured in the January 19th game against Rimouski, returned to serve as backup in the Saturday game in Moncton.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/sEFaQ

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31322/

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

5th Eastern Conference, 23-17-4-2 (Away: 11-8-3-1) RECORD 1st Eastern Conference, 36-8-2-0 (Home: 18-4-1-0)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

149GF/139GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 205GF/112GA

1-4-0-0 SEASON SERIES 4-1-0-0

Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 51 points in 46 games LEADING SCORER Caleb Desnoyers (65 points in 41 games)

11th, 22.2% Away: 9th, 24.4% POWER PLAY 9th, 23.1%,Home: 6th, 26.7%

6th, 80% Away: 7th, 80.7% PENALTY KILL 1st, 86.2% Home: 1st, 88.9%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Logan Crosby, Simon Mullen, Juraj Pekarcik, Simon Binkley

