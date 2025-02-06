Student-Athletes of the Month Named for January

February 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Each month, the QMJHL honors its outstanding student-athletes, following a consultation conducted by Scholastic Program Director Valérie Monette with the League's educational advisors.

"These student-athletes caught our attention as much for their brilliance on the ice as at school, says Monette. At the QMJHL, the League, management and players understand the importance of school and do everything in their power to combine studies and hockey as best they can. Yes, we want to form future professional hockey players, but above all good citizens."

These 18 deserving recipients were carefully selected by the league teams' academic advisors, who play a key role in supporting student-athletes on their educational journey. They are first-hand witnesses to the considerable sacrifices made by these players in their quest for academic success.

Congratulations to the 18 student-athletes of the month for January. Keep up the good work at school and on the ice!

