Wildcats Clip Eagles in Shootout

February 6, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

-Julius Sumpf scored in the third round of the shootout to give the Moncton Wildcats a 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles. The Eagles earn a point in the standings and move within three points of the fourth place Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Joey Henneberry scored both goals for the Eagles, while Cam Squires collected two assists and Tomas Lavoie also assisted on the tying goal.

- Rudy Guimond stopped 38 of 40 shots in the win. Jakub Milota returned from injury in the Eagles goal, playing his first game since January 19th when he suffered an injury against Rimouski. Milota stopped 26 of 28 shots in the loss.

The Eagles carried the opening fifteen minutes, outshooting the Wildcats 11-3 in the early going and being rewarded with a goal for Henneberry who converted a pass from behind the net from Squires. But the Wildcats countered when a Loke Johansson shot went through traffic and directed by Milota to knot the game at one.

The second period was evenly played- both teams registering 11 shots, both teams earning their first power play of the game, but neither could could break the tie. One of the biggest saves of the night came on Moncton's power play, when Milota denied Vincent Collard on a breakway. A late scoring chance by the Eagles saw the puck on the goal line, but it was cleared away and video review determined it was no goal.

The script from the first period flipped in the third period, as Moncton took the lead, and the Eagles countered. Dylan MacKinnon gave Moncton their first lead with a blast from blueline. It was countered by a power play marker from Henneberry, who fired a shot from the top of the faceoff circle to score on the loan power play of the third period.

The Eagles outshot Moncton 3-0 in overtime, but couldn't find the back of the net, sending the game to a shootout. Cape Breton's Alex Guy and Moncton's Marcus Vidicek were both denied in the opening round. The second round belonged to the shooters, with Caleb Desnoyers scoring for the Eagles and Jacob Newcombe countering for the Wildcats. Cam Squires was unable to counter Sumpf's goal, and the Wildcats skated to a victory.

The Eagles will return home on Saturday night as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada make their only visit of the season to Centre 200. It will be a brother vs brother matchup for Eagles forward Romain will face his brother Eliot.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/eyTh8 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton) 2 goals

2. Rudy Guimond (Moncton) 38 saves on 40 shots

3. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 26 saves on 28 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe, Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Moncton: Logan Crosby (injury), Simon Mullen (injury), Simon Binkley

Final Shots On Goal: 40-28 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Moncton Power Play: 0/1

